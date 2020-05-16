Recently, I wrote about rushing to a press conference featuring Apollo 11 moon-landing astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins. Before leaving for NASA, I interviewed artist Buck Schiwetz, who had dropped by the newsroom unexpectedly. After the interview, I took one giant leap out of the door, yelling back to managing editor Preston Pendergrass that I didn’t want to keep the astronauts waiting. (I think he thought that crack about the astronauts was serious. Preston was always serious.)
The other night, while writing the column about that hurry-hurry Aug. 12, 1969, morning, I became a deadline-facing, clock-racing reporter all over again – thereby missing some things I wanted to include in the story, especially about the artist.
Well, today I’m a relaxed retiree again, with nary a clock care in the world, and I hope in this column to make up for what I left out about Buck last time.
Thanks to Humble Oil & Refining Co., now ExxonMobil, he needed little introduction in Baytown. HORC employees, their families and friends admired the Texas scenes that Buck drew regularly for a company magazine, The Humble Way. Also, Buck authored popular books containing his sketches, often with historical stories to match. He first book attracted local attention with sketches of the historic Wooster house in the former subdivision of Brownwood and the Barber house near Mont Belvieu.
Buck said the best thing that happened in his art training was studying architecture at Texas A&M. Architecture offered a foundation in draftsmanship and a knowledge of varied structures.
His works of art ranging from old forts and missions to huge mansions and small houses, he was praised for his eye for detail and the ability to capture the color and atmosphere in a scene.
To learn more about the places he sketched, Buck liked to talk with the locals and quiz them about their ancestry and area history. A bonus in some parts of Texas, like the Hill Country, was Buck’s ability to speak German.
Back in his Cuero High School days, Buck’s history teacher was Walter Prescott Webb, who influenced his love of the subject. Two others were Webb’s close friends J. Frank Dobie and Roy Bedicek. They all taught at the University of Texas at various times and were historians and authors.
I questioned Buck about his favorite artists. His answer: “Andrew Wyeth. He was superb as a draftsman. And Edward Hopper.” He also admired the works of Norman Rockwell, whose Saturday Evening Post covers were legendary. “He’s not in the fine arts realm,” Buck said, “but I really like him. I have a stack of his works.”
Regarding abstract art, Buck admitted he did some of that himself. He compared the genre to composing music, because it was very emotional. He added, however, that many abstract paintings were phony, and he could spot the ones that were.
His advice to beginning artists: “Work, work, work.”
“You have to learn the basic fundamentals first. There are no short-cuts to fame. And you have to learn to be honest with yourself and about your work.”
By the way, I found out that Buck wasn’t the only one juggling a hectic schedule during the morning of the interview. Before-hand, he had been sketching shrimp boats in Kemah, and after the interview he headed to Houston where he had a current art exhibit. Every day – not only that day – this artist managed a busy sketching schedule and often had plenty to do in preparation of another book.
As he said: “Work, work, work.”
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
