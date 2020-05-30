Every decade or so – a decade being 10 years, or close to it, according to the Harvard University Arithmetic Department – I run across this little wallet-type cardholder containing press passes from my exciting career in the news biz.
To be honest, which I always try to be, the wallet also holds some non-press related items, one being a small plastic-covered replica of my Sweeny High diploma, circa 1957. Wow! That little diploma is 63 years old this month.
Also in there is a worn and tattered Selective Service Card issued on Sept. 6, 1956, in Brazoria County. I got this card when I “registered for the draft,” just in case they needed me to assist President Dwight Eisenhower in a time of war. The card was signed by a Shirley C. Atkinson.
As a side note, my grandson Devin Finley was born 32 years later on Sept 6. I thought I’d throw that in there.
You’re probably wondering why I don’t just toss the wallet and its contents in the trash. Memories, that’s why.
I’m a major sentimentalist. I cherish the many memories those old cards bring back.
Oh, I was so young then.
Some of my sportswriting cards cover my stops at three newspapers – The Bay City Tribune, The Victoria Advocate, and The Baytown Sun. That’s a lot of newspapers to start my career (and this doesn’t even include my first job at The Brazosport Facts), but I promise I was not unceremoniously fired at any of those papers.
Get this. I have season press passes from your Houston Astros, which were worth their weight in gold. You just went to the Astrodome, presented your card, and headed to the press box for big league baseball. They also served good food.
The first of those cards, issued in 1964, was to cover the “Colt .45s.” I always thought Colt .45s was a snazzy name, but they didn’t consult me when they changed over to the Astros. Either way, the press box food was good.
I’m also proud of the cards listing me as a certifiable member of the Texas Sports Writer Association. I have remained a member of this great organization for all these years.
Writing about the Sports Writers Association, I can’t help but think of my great friend Maury Salinger, who, sadly, passed away earlier this month. Maury, who I met in 1964 when I became The Bay City Tribune sports editor, was connected with high school sports in many capacities, one of which was being the guy who collected dues and then sent you your association card.
Rest in peace, Maury.
Two other interesting cards I still cling to – literally – are for admittance to Stallworth Stadium. They are dated 1970 and 1971 and signed by then-Goose Creek CISD Athletic Director Pete Sultis, who is now overseeing sports from On-High.
I also have a Stallworth Stadium parking pass.
You may not know this, but for a number of years football fans had to pay to park. Being a stud newspaperman, I’d simply flash my parking pass and zoom right on in to the Stallworth parking lot.
Moving onward, here’s a strange one. I have in my possession a pass that would allow me and one guest to enter New Mexico’s Ruidoso Downs race track. I have no idea how I got the card dated 1966. Maybe they had heard of me from afar.
To show you my versatility, I have two passes allowing me to cover crime. One was issued by Matagorda County Sheriff Jack Cole and the other by Bay City Police Chief Barney Mason. I was issued these cards because I was also the police beat reporter since The Tribune’s staff was little bitty.
Barney, who led the Bay City Black Cats football team bus to all out-of-town games, became a close friend. For almost four years we had coffee twice a day in various Bay City cafes.
I was so lovable back then. (I still am, really.)
See why I treasure these cards?
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.