I was so very happy to see Coach Woody Walker. I knew of him at Baytown Junior High as a baskeball coach but I went to Cedar Bayou. Baytown Junior High was by far the best baskeball team.
As time would go on I signed up for drivers education and Coach Walker was my teacher. I felt like I was being taught by the largest man on this planet.
Great man and had a really good sense of humor. Still driving coach. Just like you taught me.
Charles Frazier
Waco
