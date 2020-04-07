If you have children who are scared and confused about the coronavirus (or COVID-19) pandemic, there are ways you can help them manage anxiety. While there is really no way to avoid hearing about the coronavirus at this time, as a parent you want to dispel myths and provide reassurance.
Here are some tips to consider:
• Set their minds at ease. Let your kids talk about their worries and fears and then reassure them by explaining what you are doing to help protect them. If their school is closed, let them know it’s only a precautionary measure to keep them safe. Emphasize that not everyone will get the coronavirus and that there are things we may all do to help prevent getting sick.
• Give children information. Keep it simple and use words that are age appropriate. Stick to facts and focus on the positives. Give them the opportunity to ask questions or voice fears. It’s okay to let them know you don’t have all the answers.
• Get their minds off it. Choose to receive news through alerts on your phone to help reduce the amount of news children in your house are exposed to. Instead, join them in playing video games or board games, camping in the backyard, or just having a good time doing something they enjoy. Fun and laughter are excellent stress relievers for little ones. For most kids, there’s no reason for them to see or hear the news, so limit or eliminate their exposure to it, and to social media.
• Make protection fun. Teach kids to sing a song while washing their hands and reward them for taking good care of themselves.
• Give reminders and practice healthy habits. Remind them to stay away from people who are coughing, sneezing, or otherwise sick. Teach and remind them to cough or sneeze into their elbow, or a tissue, and then throw the tissue into the trash and wash their hands.
• Try to maintain normal routines. Sticking with a regular schedule may be reassuring. Encourage children to keep up with schoolwork. Enforce regular bedtimes. Eat meals together as a family whenever possible. Give your kids lots of affection.
Dr. Angelica Higgins is a pediatrician at the Kelsey-Seybold clinic in Pasadena.
