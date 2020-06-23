How can we break the cycle? Kindness can be as contagious as rudeness. Research shows that seeing someone behave generously makes it more likely that we’ll behave likewise. In years past the nations top leaders did not hurl playground ugly talk names at each other. Disagreeing with each other can be civilized. Name-calling such as “Liddle Adam Schiff” and “Mini Mike” might be effective but it results in someone else calling the president “a carnival barking clown.”
Research shows that we are becoming increasingly antagonistic toward anyone we disagree with. Are the days of agreeing to disagree gone? It seems that abusive language in the form of name-calling is our ultimate in debate. When we hear others being rude and hateful our automatic response, almost unaware of the damage we area doing, is to respond in kind.
It costs us all in terms of our relationships and our own peace of mind. Luckily kindness can be contagious too. When people in power show kindness, it can have a trickle-down effect just as rudeness does. People react more positively to being respected and trusted by those with power than those without. This suggests that change should start at the top.
In such a connected world, rudeness spreads like a wild forest fire. But kindness can spread like that too. To quote former President Bush, “We are not partisan combatants. We are human beings equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise and fall together, and we are determined to rise. Empathy and simple kindness are essential and powerful tools of national recovery.”
We are broken and cannot heal until we really work to heal. Every moment we deny that reality, it becomes more difficult to eradicate it. It is time to start.
JoAn Martin is a retired teacher with five published novels. Reach her at Josbook@mindspring.com or www.josbooks.com.
