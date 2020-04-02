The coronavirus pandemic is a prime opportunity for scammers to exploit fear, isolation and uncertainty for their own gain.
Coronavirus scams come in many forms, but the upshot of all of them is that they want your money, or your information so they can get to your money. Even if – and maybe more so – you’re trying to help out those who have been hurt by the coronavirus, you’re not immune from these scammers, who are looking for any possibility to trick you into revealing your personal financial details.
Don’t let them do it. Be aware of their tactics. Report them to authorities and tell others in your family and circle of friends to steer clear.
Cyber actors may send emails with dangerous attachments or fraudulent website links intended to deceive citizens into revealing sensitive information or donating to false charities. Any social media posts or email with a Coronavirus (COVID-19) subject line, attachment or hyperlink should be treated with caution. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued these precautions:
Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of email attachments.
Use trusted sources – such as legitimate, government websites – for up-to-date, fact-based information about COVID-19.
Do not reveal personal or financial information in email, and do not respond to email solicitations for this information.
Verify a charity’s authenticity before making donations.
Under state law, once the governor issues a disaster declaration, vendors are prohibited from charging exorbitant prices for necessities such as drinking water, food, batteries, medicine, lodging, and more. Currently, the disaster declaration is effective across the entire state, and under Texas consumer protection statutes, it is illegal for a person to take advantage of a disaster declaration by engaging in deceptive trade practices.
Texans who believe they have encountered disaster scams should call the Office of the Attorney General’s toll-free complaint line at 800-621-0508 or file a complaint online on the AG’s webpage.
People are understandably concerned about their health and the lack of clear information out there can make us hungry to learn more from whatever source we can – which can make opening attachments or clicking on outbound links more tempting than usual — but everyone needs to remain mindful and stay smart.
— David Bloom
