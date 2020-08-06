Just the history of Robert E. Lee is so important! Myself, my mother, uncles and aunts — most all of my cousins all graduated from this fantastic high school. When it burned we were all broken-hearted and so grateful when it was rebuilt. It was bad enough that the institution of the Brigadiers was extinguished, but at least we still had our historical Robert E. Lee High School. So, so many wonderful memories from even my mom’s time there and she was born in 1930. Please don’t bend under the pressure of the few and destroy the name of this historical famed high school!
Deborah Chandler Hughes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.