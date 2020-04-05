[Update: The City of Baytown posted the number of confirmed cases within the city on its website Saturday evening after the print edition went to press.]
We understand Harris County has a big job to do managing the coronavirus crisis. But one of those responsibilities is keeping citizens informed.
And Harris County, particularly in comparison to surrounding counties, has not upheld that responsibility when it comes to identifying where positive cases are located.
While Harris County Public Health is providing the number of positive cases, gender and age ranges for those confirmed, the location information via quadrants is so unspecific that it is meaningless.
Health officials say the reason for using quadrants is “to protect patient privacy, and prevent people from coming forward to get tested.”
That’s a weak justification for keeping the public in the dark.
We understand the need and the legal concerns to protect patient privacy. Still, hometown information can be shared without violating individual privacy — just ask Galveston, Brazoria, Fort Bend or any of the other counties in Texas and elsewhere that are providing the municipality of confirmed virus cases.
Pinpointing cases cropping up on a city-by-city basis can be instructive for residents in areas that appear to have hot spots.
Far from giving folks information that might allay their concerns about the coronavirus, the lack of this piece of information only causes more anxiety.
And in the absence of information, people will seek it from whatever source is willing to fill the vacuum, reliable or not.
The public wants this information. As servants of the public, county officials have an obligation to provide it.
In our current health emergency, it’s crucial to share as much as possible. And when it comes to halting the spread of a potentially deadly infectious disease, knowledge is power.
Full disclosure of the location of COVID-19 cases isn’t just a public service — it is a public necessity.
In choosing to be intentionally vague, at best, about the locations COVID-19 cases, we don’t believe the county health department is serving the public as well as they could and should be. — David Bloom
