It’s true that I have written splendidly before about a couple of old, old, old pillows that have become like family over the past 50-plus years. But it’s been a while, so I offer another well-written chapter in these amazing pillows’ long, long life.
If you find this boring – which I feel would be nigh on impossible – just remember I share my bed with these pillows every night. (Wife Margie is in there somewhere, too.)
Thusly, the bond between the pillows and myself personally grows with each passing night (and I hope for many more to come), so I feel obligated as a serious scientific author to update Discerning Readers on my pillows occasionally.
By the way, do you think that Francis Scott Key could write about old pillows? Get outta here!
Of course, he died in 1843 so he hasn’t typed much of anything lately.
Honestly, I’m not sure what newspaper Key worked for, but he once wrote a poem that was turned into music and called “The Star-Spangled Banner.” You may’ve heard of it.
But the topic today is pillows.
Wife Margie and I have struggled mightily to remember when we bought those pillows. Excuse me, that’s an outright lie.
I, JIMBO, have struggled to remember their origin.
Wife Margie hates those things. She thinks they are ugly and disgusting, and thinks they should be thrown away or tossed down a volcano somewhere. Fortunately, for me and the pillows, there is no volcano close by.
But I’m attached to them, and wouldn’t let that happen, anyway.
In a way, I can see what bothers her. There is little left of those pillows. If you stack them on top of one another, they would be about the same height of, say, a single package of cheese (your choice of what flavor) containing 24 slices.
Admittedly, that’s ridiculously thin, but I DON’T CARE. I’m going to use them until, well, you know … Need I say more?
Because it was such a major event in YOUR lives, I know most of you can remember distinctly when you bought your first pillows. I’m not sure when we acquired ours. I just know it had to be more than 50 years ago.
I’m going to say we bought them about 1965, or earlier. I say (not Wife Margie) they’ve held up well.
It was among the best “buys” ever for the Finleys. OK, for me.
If sleeping on them were not enough, I take them with me each night when we pile up on the couch to watch such major TV shows as “Wheel Of Fortune.” Wife Margie sneers in the way only an otherwise sweet Bohemian woman can sneer.
One time, however, she had to hold her tongue when one of our favorite people on the planet, great-granddaughter Kamille Erikson, was over visiting with us and fell in love with those pillows. She was about 5 at the time.
Before she went home, she looked at me and pleaded, “T [that’s me], can I take one with me to spend the night?”
“Of course you can, darling,” I said. “And let me throw in a hundred dollar bill for you.”
Wife Margie couldn’t say a word, seeing as how she adores Kamille, too. I loved it.
Also, when the late Gladys Adcox, who I once dubbed the Queen of Highlands, first heard about the pillows, she wrote or called me and told me to take them out in the backyard and leave them in the sunshine for a bit and they would puff up some.
Unfortunately, particularly for Wife Margie’s sake, it didn’t work.
I didn’t dare tell Gladys, who contacted me a lot about the silly stuff I write. She was a real sweetheart.
As am I.
I’ve thought about it a lot, and about the only way I’d ever part with those pillows is if that MyPillow.com guy offered me a big wad of cash so he could display them online.
I’ll let you know if that happens.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
