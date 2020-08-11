I was born and raised in Baytown, as was my father and my grandparents. I went to Lee and graduated in 1994. I am in support of changing the school’s name to something that better embodies who we are as Baytonians. I have a master’s degree in U.S. History and teach at Austin Community College. I say that because I feel I have the education and expertise to speak on the issue of who Robert E. Lee was, what he stood for, and why the school’s name is hurtful to African Americans. Please understand that this is not a “new” issue. People have been pushing to change the name for decades, and we have failed to hear them for decades. We are better than that.
In high school, I remember watching students parade the Confederate flag around every football season. I engaged in debates then trying to explain how hurtful and cruel that was to our African American friends, and I was met with backlash. It was cruel then. It is cruel now. African Americans in Baytown are our friends, family, classmates and colleagues. They deserve to attend a school with a name that instills pride, strength, unity, and honor, all of the things Baytonians hold dear. Robert E. Lee does not do that. Lee was a traitor. He betrayed our nation when he participated in secession and led the war to keep African Americans in bondage.
