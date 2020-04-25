At every opportunity since being elected Harris County Judge, Lina Hidalgo has shown that she is not up to the task. Her decision to waste $60 million tax dollars for a temporary hospital was not supported by facts. Harris County has not been a hot spot for COVID-19 cases and the hospitals have not been close to being overwhelmed with patients.The temporary hospital sits idle with not a single patient seeing the insides. She did it because it means nothing to her to waste millions in federal dollars”just to be on the safe side.” But her mandate that Harris County residents wear masks in public has to be the final straw of over reach.
Besides the fact that Harris County is not experiencing an abnormal high spike in cases, there are many residents that simply don’t have masks and can’t obtain one. Just weeks ago we were told masks were not needed. I would support a drive to recall Lina Hidalgo based on her lack of experience to make sound and good judgments to serve and protect the residents of Harris County.
Larry Tidwell
Baytown
