Hurricane season is upon us, and I just received my FEMA flood policy renewal. I got socked for $700.
As much as we bristle at rising insurance rates, our FEMA premiums do not cover the full cost of living in hurricane alley. The American taxpayer is subsidizing the risky behavior of people like me who choose to live along the Gulf Coast.
If our flood policies reflected the actual risk, our premiums would be much higher.
When you purchase car insurance, rates are based on fairly objective data about your age, driving habits, type of car, and location. You bear the full brunt of your driving behavior, good or bad.
Not so with your home. Live wherever you want, and Uncle Sam will bail you out if you get flooded.
Socialized flood insurance is not only a burden on the U.S. Treasury, it encourages coastal development in areas that should be kept as green space.
In years past, long before this area experienced its huge population boom, open space along the coast served as sponges that soaked up rain, storm surges, and floodwater.
With all the new development, the water has nowhere to go. This increases runoff and flooding in neighborhoods that should never have been developed in the first place.
Real estate developers love FEMA, because it allows them to build more homes and make more money. The financial risk is borne by the government, not the builders or the lenders or the buyers.
Private gains and socialized losses. Apparently, Texans like socialism after all.
Your windstorm policy is similar to your FEMA policy, except it is run by the state of Texas. TWIA is our state version of socialized insurance.
I am lucky enough to live outside of a wind zone, so my wind insurance is folded into my private policy, but I have friends who cringe at their TWIA bill.
Like FEMA, your wind premium does not reflect the true cost of living so close to the water. TWIA makes up the difference through assessments on private insurance companies, who then pass the cost along to their customers.
Yep, dry land Texans are subsidizing the risky behavior of people who choose to live along the Gulf Coast.
In its defense, TWIA has always been able to pay its claims, but if it were a private insurance company, a rating agency would declare it financially unsound.
Even though it is not a government agency, it is well understood that if TWIA went into arrears, the state would bail it out.
That is a safe assumption. Developers and lenders would never take the financial risk if they thought the state would let TWIA go belly up after a major storm.
Besides, real estate developers, lenders, and coastal voters have an awful lot of political power in Austin. TWIA has guaranteed eternal life.
Despite my snarky and hypocritical comments, I don’t have a fundamental problem with FEMA or TWIA. The free market system breaks down from time to time, and when it does, it is perfectly reasonable for government to correct market failure.
However, FEMA and TWIA should stop encouraging development in super high-risk areas, and they should stop issuing policies for homes that are damaged over and over again.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.