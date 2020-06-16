There is a picture on the Sterling Library website which shows the Cozy Theater, owned and operated by Charlie Trifon. The marquis on the left advertises the silent movie “His Official Fiancee” starring Vivian Martin which was released in October, 1919. Besides just showing movies, the theater from time to time brought in live performances. In the fall of 1919, Charlie hired a troupe to put on a musical and comedy show called “The Society Girls.” It must have created quite a stir because they were still talking about it fourteen years later. The following article appeared in the Tri-Cities Sun on July 28, 1933 and gives a pretty good image of what this area felt like back in the day.
R.S. Lindamood, old-time showman and now manager of Sylvan Beach Park, has memories of a Goose Creek that was a far cry from the modern towns which have come to be known as the Tri-Cities. And his memory travels back to the fall of 1919, a matter of 14 years.
At that time Lindamood was sole owner and manager of a “girl show” of 23 people with which he was touring this part of the state.
While playing an engagement at a beach theater in Galveston the performance of The Society Girls was witnessed by Charles Trifon, then owner and operator of the Cozy Theater in Goose Creek.
The Cozy Theater was among the first in the Tri-Cities and Trifon was its manager.
He was proud of his house and only the best was good enough for his patrons. The upshot of the matter was that Trifon an entered into an agreement to pay Lindamood $1,500 for a one week’s engagement. The oil was at its height then and Trifon figured that The Society Girls had the sort of show the local theater goers would like.
In those days there was no rail connection between Houston and the Tri Cities and highways were indifferently bad. So Lindamood chartered a boat - he forgets the name of the sturdy craft - to transport his troop, their special scenery, and baggage from Galveston to Goose Creek.
Just to get the geography of this place straight be it understood that the Cozy was what now is the “Nu Gulf” theater and Pelly was then known as Middle Town.
The show arrived slightly behind schedule but in time to open it on the advertised date. The crowds were fine; they liked Tanny Galloway, the feature comedian, and they liked the pretty girls 16 of them – count ‘em – 16.
There was no paving then and there had been more or less rain from time to time, causing the girls no little difficulty in getting back and forth between the theater in the hotel, what with wading mud over their shoe tops,
And that hotel sticks in the memory of Mr. Lindamood. It was a two-story box affair. The wash rooms were in the back yard in a separate shed. There was a wash basin there for each room and numbered to correspond with numbers on the room doors.
Partitions in the upper rooms went only to the rafters and there were no ceilings. Each room was equipped with an oil lamp and when a roomer at one end of the building left his light on it would reflect upon the single room above and cast some light into all the rooms.
There were knot holes in the partitions and a Peeping Tom had little difficulty seeing what was going on two or three rooms away. The knotholes matched just that well. Of course the slightest noise in any room could be heard all over the house. The snoring was horrible.
But after completing the week’s show the company met its real adventure. We decided to go by water up the channel to Houston and chartered the same boat that had brought us to Goose Creek, Lindamood recalls.
We paid the boatman and loaded all our belongings on board. This was it night after the performances. We rode several hours and the boat pulled into a pier. We unloaded all our stuff and went ashore. The boat turned around and started back down the channel.
Then came our surprise. We found that we had been unloaded at Lynchburg many miles from Houston. We routed out a man who lived nearby. He had a truck onto which we all piled with our baggage and reached Houston the next morning in time to catch a train for East Texas, where we were to play next.
But we liked Goose Creek and the memory of our week here is very pleasant.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association.
is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association.
