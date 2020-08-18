When the furor subsides, I am sure the board will change the name of Robert E. Lee High School. In this day and time, resisting the politically correct crowd is almost impossible.
Robert E. Lee was certainly a man of high character and a most competent soldier and leader. He was respected by the North and held in the highest esteem by most of the Southern people. If for nothing else, he should be honored for his conduct after he surrendered his army.
