I’m writing this letter to oppose the changing of the name of Robert E. Lee High School. Changing the name of the school accomplishes nothing. What happened in the past still happened and all changing the name would do is cause a lot of hard feelings and cost a lot of money because if you change one you change them all – then where does it stop?
Dian Jones
