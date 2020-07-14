Deserved better before too

I wonder if Mr. Prater thought we deserved better when the previous administration let the Black Panthers intimidate voters in Philadelphia, run guns into Mexico that killed two U.S. agents and numerous innocence people in Mexico and four brave Americans in Benghazi then lie about it? How about releasing prisoners of war to re-enter to kill American soldiers and declaring a deserter a hero? How about using the IRS to go after your political opponents? How about oversee the slaughter of hundreds of thousand people in the Middle East with “lead from behind” policies. How about bribing the mullahs in Iran with taxpayer money. How about doing nothing with North Korea? How about letting a cabinet member run a scam selling influence and letting foreign countries infiltrate our classified security agencies? How about overseeing an attempted coup to overthrow an American election because they didn’t like the outcome?
