Being the talented yet handsome athlete I am, I was in for a shock.
Turns out Wife Margie, who can probably pole vault higher than me, is an even greater competitor than I am.
(NON-EDITOR’S NOTE: Athletically I can run the 40-yard dash in an eye-popping time of 4.5, if I can rest along the way. This 4.5 adds up to 4 minutes, 50 seconds. You thought I meant 4.5 seconds, didn’t you?)
Wife Margie surpassed me, and surprised me, with her honesty, courage, and toughness the other day while fighting a nasty infection problem. I was proud of her.
I guess she surprised me because she’s usually not a patient, eager humanoid when it comes to any medical condition that involves, well … doctors. I think there may be two reasons: Doctors use sharp implements the size of cutting shears and visits to M.D.s tend to mess up her everyday schedule.
For instance, if she has an appointment with our dentist, Dr. Zach Holder, she thinks he’s going to fill a cavity using a jackhammer. I tell her no, he’s now using a chisel. That eases her tension, but still she has to go to Dr. Zach’s office.
I’m different. If I have an appointment, I go. Terrified but I go.
Like, I can report to my primary physician, Dr. Greg Terry, and he tells me he needs to conduct a test.
“Jimbo,” he’ll say, “I need to do an Objectified Gastroparesis Carburetor Scan on you. I would normally run a small tube through your nose to your esophagus, but I ran out of tubes, so I remembered to bring my garden hose from home. Once past your nose, it won’t hurt much. Haha.”
Trust me, I’d feel no pain. I’d faint and fall to the floor.
But I must applaud Wife Margie. Last week after doing work in the Bat Cave, my Real Newsman Office, I returned to our Hollywoodish livingroom-den combo and she was sitting in her favorite chair not looking well.
“T [that’s me],” she said. “I’m sick. I’m having a hard time breathing. You need to get me to a doctor.”
So off we roared – like A.J. Foyt at Indianapolis – to Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
She was diagnosed with an infection called Necrotizing Fasciitis.
Naturally, she couldn’t have a medical hiccup with some simple name like “Kumquat-XJ.” Or if it were really severe, maybe a name like “Alec Baldwin Disease.”
No, it was Necrotizing Fasciitis, which is the equivalent of Alec Baldwin Disease.
She was one sick puppy, but thanks to the great work at Houston Methodist Baytown, she’s feeling better.
She received excellent care, and we’re both so thankful to the Big Editor In The Sky that the hospital staff showed its great skill while offering her comfort.
In the emergency room, Dr. Christopher de Ochoa led the effort. I’d like to buy him a Pepsi – or a milk shake, if he prefers.
Later she was transferred to ICU, which for you non- medical Earthlings means “Illness Corroboration Unit.” Dr. Hasan F. Al-Azzawi looked over her. Same offer, doctor. Pepsi or milk shake.
On her first night, she underwent surgery, with Drs. Robert Ochoa and Kaled Diab in charge. (She had another procedure later.) Pepsi? Milk shake?
And her primary doctor, Federico Dancel, was there for her, too.
Not only that, she had plenty of top-flight nurses who were caring and kind, just what you need at times like these. I wish I could list them all, but I’d leave someone out. They’re all an asset to Houston Methodist Baytown.
After being paroled by Methodist, she faces some rehabilitation, but like the tough Razorback she is, she’ll do fine.
You know, until you get into a situation like this, you don’t realize how many friends you have. Many, many of them were constantly texting me to check on her condition and offer prayers.
We are so thankful.
By the way, before I see Dr. Terry next, I’m going to his house and steal his garden hose.
Jim Finley is a retired managing editor of The Sun. He can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Jim Finley.
