On June 19, 1865 U.S. federal troops, led by Gen. Gordon Granger, disembarked on the shores of Galveston to place the Confederate state of Texas under Union control. Gen. Granger read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
This proclamation marked the end to slavery in the United States, although the official end of slavery didn’t come until the ratification of the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the U. S. Constitution.
The arrival of these federal troops came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and two months after the surrender of Robert E. Lee at Appomattox Court House.
The following year in 1866, on June 19, Texas’ former slaves organized the first of what became the annual celebration of “Jubilee Day” in the ensuing decades the day took on festive traditions and a new name: it came to be known as Juneteenth. Over the next few years, African-American populations across Texas collected money to buy property dedicated to Juneteenth celebrations. In Houston, the effort was led by the Rev. Jack Yates, a Baptist minister and former slave. His church, Antioch Baptist, and another church, Trinity Methodist Episcopal Church formed the Colored People’s Festival and Emancipation Park Association. In 1872, they pooled $1,000 to buy 10 acres of open land as home for their Juneteenth celebration. In honor of their freedom, they named it Emancipation Park, the name and park still exists to this day.
As black Americans migrated from Texas to other parts of the country, they took the Juneteenth tradition with them. In 1979, Texas became the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday. Today, 47 of the 50 states and the District of Columbia have recognized Juneteenth as either a state holiday, ceremonial holiday or a day of observance. The three states that do not recognize Juneteenth are Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota.
Efforts to make it a national holiday have so far stalled in Congress.
If the signees of the document that we know as the American Declaration of Independence, which contains the words: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” had literally fully embraced those words then slavery wouldn’t have existed and the Civil War would not have happened and we would have no need to observe Juneteenth.
But we know those words didn’t apply to the enslaved population in the newly formed nation. After all, at least 40 of those signees owned slaves including the document’s author Thomas Jefferson. So, the founders of this nation left the issue of slavery to a future generation and as a result this United States became a divided nation that plunged itself into its most disastrous war in its history.
Even after the Civil War the issue of slavery still plagued this nation, because with the introduction of various Jim Crow laws black Americans were still under the bondage of a form of slavery called legal segregation.
Even the U.S. Supreme Court validated the continuation of this form of slavery with its infamous Plessy v Ferguson ruling 1896 that legalized racial segregation in America. It took another Supreme Court to overturn that decision in the Brown v Topeka board of education ruling in 1954.
Because of passage of various civil rights legislative bills that spurred social change in this country, black Americans have achieved a considerable amount of economic and political power over the past decades, culminating in the election of a black American to this nation’s highest office, the presidency. But as the events of the past few weeks have shown, there are still areas that progress has been slow, namely criminal justice, conflicts with law enforcement, education and economic disparity.
The 2020 observance of Juneteenth comes at a time when this nation, and the world, is in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis and a time of widespread protest against systemic law enforcement racism, excessive force and brutality.
We have also seen people of all backgrounds joining this protest against the unequal and unjust systems and demanding change. Maybe as we observe another Juneteenth, we, as a nation, can come to grips with our failure to live up to the lines of the Declaration of Independence and begin to make the necessary changes to make those words a reality, so that future generations of Americans’ equality will not just be a phrase but a fact of everyday life.
Ray Wilson is a longtime Baytown resident.
