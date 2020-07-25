I write today on the issue of renaming Robert E. Lee High School and the defense of “history and heritage.”
Robert E. Lee was not a citizen of Texas nor the Baytown area. His only interaction with the state was being stationed at Fort Brown prior to the beginning of the Civil War. This alone should be enough to show that there was nothing relating to regional history or heritage when it came to naming the high school erected in Goose Creek, Texas in 1928 after Lee, who died 58 years before the opening of the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.