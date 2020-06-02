Have you noticed how quick those protesting the death of George Floyd are to disassociate themselves with the looters breaking into and burning business? They want to make sure they don’t get lumped in with the “outside agitators” and law breakers.
But isn’t that what they do when they lump all cops as bad cops because of a few? We can’t live and function in society when the actions of a few bad cops can be the triggering mechanism for burning down the entire country.
Give the police the same level of fairness and outlook that you protest and demand for yourself. You can’t demand we not stereotype you while you stereotype all cops.
Larry Tidwell
Baytown
