In this time of turmoil and uncertainty there is much talk about and praise of first responders as well there should be. But I think there is another group of first responders who are being overlooked and seriously undervalued -- our educators. They are there for our children daily often with little support from parents and are, at present, often struggling with the use of a distance learning program that is still in its infancy and requires so much more than the click of a button. Are they working from home? Absolutely but so our many others whose employers are striving to protect them and their clients. So why all the pushback on not reopening the schools? Are their lives and their families less important? Having a daughter, daughter-in-law, two cousins and a niece in the education field I say no! We need to wait for well thought out guidelines to protect teachers and students alike.
Kathleen Campbell
Baytown
