The start of June marks the beginning of hurricane season and we all know what that means. Chambers Health encourages you to follow recommended standards to prepare for such emergencies.
The www.weather.gov website offers great tips to prepare for any type of weather-related event. When on their page, you can find an updated Hurricane Guide under the Safety tab (along the top menu). It is recommended that everyone identify their individual risk – for instance, what types of wind and water hazards could happen near your home? This will help you better prepare and know how to respond.
We are doing our part to make sure we are here for you moments leading up to the storm, then immediately after the storm passes. The organization’s safety committee is tasked with planning and preparing a “Disaster Crew,” testing generators and other emergency equipment, and ensuring that adequate medical supplies are kept in stock across all facilities.
Should you evacuate a loved one, we highly recommend that arrangements be made to coordinate oxygen or other durable medical equipment services, in addition to ensuring a good supply of medications. Prescriptions should be kept filled and prescription refill orders should also be kept current during the hurricane season. This will help make sure that if you evacuate to another location, you are able to have prescribed medications filled without further delays.
Some of the other medical needs that we may not think about may include Medic-alert tags/bracelets, contact lenses and solution, diabetic supplies including extra syringes, etc. For a more comprehensive list go to www.ready.gov/kit. The Federal Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control are also good websites that offer emergency consumer tips. Some specific tips may address food safety, keeping your pets safe, drug safety, and a section on medical devices.
Many do not think about building a Comprehensive Medical List and a Personal Health Record as part of hurricane preparedness. The medication list and personal health record will come in handy if you seek medical services outside of your general residential area. Doctors’ offices or emergency departments will likely ask what types of medications you are taking, and they will likely ask for a medical history. Having this information readily available is helpful during treatment.
Most medical practices and hospitals have implemented an electronic health record system with patient portals where this information is housed and made available to patients. COVID-19 has caused most practices to also add virtual visits or telephone visits to their practice. These virtual or phone visits can be helpful for prescription refills or questions, especially during an evacuation. If you use either Chambers Health facility, you should already have access to this information. If you are unsure or need assistance to gain access to your patient portal, feel free to reach out to us to ensure your record is accessible before an evacuation.
Nellie Lunsford is Director of Compliance and Education at Chambers Health.
