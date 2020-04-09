Now that Baytown has seven cases of COVID-19 reported, let’s look at this on the size of the city that is total miles in area-wise and the size of the county.
Baytown is in two counties, Harris and Chambers. Now with the total population in Baytown where talking about a small percentage of the people having COVID-19.
Once again I plea with all of Baytown people please follow the guidelines that the president had given us to follow. Looks like we have a long road ahead of us but I know this virus will be defeated.
Let’s all of work together and we will win. God bless everyone who is on the front lines battling this COVID-19, and God bless America!
Terry Nevorski
Baytown
