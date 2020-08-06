For what reason would the school board vote to spend the time and most importantly the money to make this change when the funds could go toward education for the children? Just to make a few people feel like they changed a piece of history? You can’t change history by changing the name. The name REL didn’t stand in the way of the school graduating thousands of students over the years to go on and become professionals, engineers, doctors, etc. If you lined up 1,000 of those today 900 plus would say leave the name alone. If you go with this ridiculous idea because of a few individuals then Lord help us, you might as well change Lee College Rebels, Lee Drive, Stephen F. Austin, remove the new Sam Houston statue at the roundabout. Where does it stop. Leave it alone.
Chuck Harris (REL Class of 1966)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.