The first children admitted at the Bayland Orphan Home were Anna Allen and her sister Rebecca. Anna became a foster daughter to Ashbel Smith and lived her life on his farm at Evergreen and Ashbel later gave her 75 acres in what would later become the Goose Creek oil field, making her one of the wealthiest women in the county. Other children (who were called by the archaic term “inmates” in the official records) followed and by May 1867 there were around one hundred inmates at the home and over the years the number fluctuated between 80 and 100. In November 1868 Thomas Affleck wrote a letter describing the home as “pleasantly located upon a gentle slope, overlooking that beautiful water view, with green prairie and scattering trees in front, and a dense forest of pine and oak to the east and north-originally erected for a boarding school.” He tells of two lady teachers, Miss Lucilla Penn, a native of the near vicinity was educated in the school when it was a boarding school. She was preceded by Miss Owens, who taught for a year. The sleeping rooms were totally inadequate. One building 20 feet square housed twenty boys. Other buildings were likewise crowded. In October 1871 the home’s main building was deemed to be unsafe but was repaired the following month. The steamboats of the Galveston-Houston packet provided free transportation for the inmates and staff but most of the staff were paid only with food and clothing. The home ran a farm where the older boys grew crops for the use of the home as well as to sell. Sometime around 1870, they started growing Sea Island cotton to sell. By 1876 the farm connected with the home consisted of about 80 acres, 35 planted in cotton, 40 in corn and 5 in potatoes. The larger boys plowed while the younger ones operated hoes and other tools. They got 30 to 40 bushels of corn per acre. School was held from 9 am to 3 p.m., taught by Gillette and assisted by his daughter Jennie. During the summers the school day was shortened to allow for farming activities. Other teachers served the home as well, but most are not documented. Cromwell Anson Jones, the son of Anson Jones and eventual Harris County Judge and who lived near the home taught for a while. In 1874, Miss Ida Burch, an assistant teacher was given $65 for a wedding outfit. The school at the home was designated as a Common School in Harris County School District No. 17, and received from the county 10 cents per day for each pupil. As such, local children who were not residents of the home attended school here as well. Gillette stated that he had managed to subsist the inmates for $4 per month for each orphan which included board, washing and clothing. He said the plainest food and raiment were used. When a reporter from the Galveston Daily News visited, the meal consisted of boiled beef, bread and buttermilk. He said that the clothes consist of course material, many of the boys wearing patched shirts and trousers, and the entire school was in want of better attire.
Petitions for children to be bound out to apprenticeships were not approved but from time to time, the records show people adopting orphans but there aren’t enough of these entries to account for all the children. Some adoptions must have been unrecorded and undoubtedly some children remained until they reached the age of maturity. The bylaws stated that if a child returned to their family they would not be readmitted and since all the children were not orphans in the true sense of the word, this undoubtedly happened as well.
In the Board of Director’s minutes there was an entry on July 5, 1873 approving the action of the Superintendent “for sending Laura and Emma Sexton, two colored children, from the home since it was a violation of the charter of the home which limits its charities to white children.”
The home was not without other challenges. In December 1871 the minutes book records a dispute between the home and Samuel Page’s ferry which crossed Goose Creek at the east end of today’s Missouri Street. There was concern about erosion of the bank but mainly about people expecting free passage across the Bayland property. The ferry landing was closed until after the dispute was settled. An 1872 fire at a gin-house on the property destroyed 20,000 bales of cotton, probably the whole year’s production. There was a bit of a scandal at the home in 1874 when one of the girls found herself with child. She had turned 18 and the couple was engaged to be married, but when her condition became apparent, the father, who was an employee at the home, was charged with “criminal seduction.” The couple was brought to Houston for investigation but the judge held trial on the steamboat and married them instead. The Galveston Daily News wrote that “The matter was attempted to be hushed up, but no doubt will afford fresh matter for the gossips around Bayland for some time to come.” The 1875 hurricane destroyed several buildings causing $5,000 in damage. But the home survived and finally thrived. When Ashbel Smith died in March 1886, the records show that the home had $1244.22 in hand. At the time there were 37 inmates with seven people on staff.
In the 1870s and 1880s the steamship business started being taken over by rail and by 1883 Bayland had become almost inaccessible. After Ashbel Smith’s death the home relocated to Houston. George Isenhour bought all 305 acres of the property in 1897 and many of the buildings stood well into the 1900s. Over the years well over 350 orphans were raised at Bayland and the name lives on in the park, marina, and businesses which exist today. You can see the Bayland Orphan Home historical marker by the boat ramp at the Bayland Marina.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
