I marched alongside the Black Lives Matter peaceful protestors Thursday. They were mostly young people in their 20s.
One young protester, Anthony Carrington, had high hopes for the protest. “We want everyone to be peaceful today. We have already spoken with the Baytown Police and they will say a few words before the march begins. If anyone acts up, we are turning them over to the police immediately. This will be peaceful,” said Carrington.
And it was.
The takeaways are how young the participants are and how very upset they are with current events.
These are young people who came up through our schools and live in our neighborhoods. They are hurt and have every right to be heard.
We all need to all listen.
They exercised their rights peacefully and successfully.
Baytown Police Chief Keith Dougherty, Assistant Police Chief David Alford, City Manager Rick Davis, Assistant City Manager Kevin Troller, Councilman Charles Johnson and Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo walked with the crowd. Dougherty was at the lead with the family of Pamela Turner and some of the young men who recently had an incident with Baytown Police Officer Nathaniel Brown, specifically, Skylar Gilmore, Isaiah Phillips and Isaiah Benevides. Their friend, Dajone Mitchell, was there too. He and Benavides each videoed the incident that went viral on social media.
Kaitlyn Jones, another young protester who lives in McNair, spoke with me about her feelings.
“I used to live in old Baytown, but now I live in McNair. When the police come out there, they treat us with respect. I would rather deal with Constable Sherman Eagleton than the Baytown police. Constable Eagleton does not hassle us,” Jones said.
A couple weeks ago, The Baytown Sun published 48 pages of high school graduate photos in Salute to Graduates. All these students have aspirations to do big things and they are on their way. Somewhere between high school and becoming young professionals, something hurt these young protesters enough to make them adamant to be heard collectively.
Families are hurting. Young people are hurting. We have a lot of work to do.
Carol Skewes is the publisher of The Baytown Sun.
