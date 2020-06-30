By the middle 1990’s science and history supported evidence that cigarette smoking caused lung cancer and that second hand smoke could cause it in nonsmokers. By early 2000 cigarettes had been banned in public places to protect the public. There was some grumbling but not to the extent of the current of “no maskers” of today and violators were dealt with swiftly. That being said why don’t we just throw caution to the wind and allow smokers to light up anytime anywhere. If you have rights so do they. Oh and don’t wear your seatbelt or restrain your children appropriately in your vehicle. If you really care about first responders and your fellow man put on a mask!
Kathy Campbell
