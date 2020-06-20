Count the ways that Baytonians have served their city, school system and college.
1. Name the first women to serve on the Baytown City Council, Goose Creek School Board and Lee College Board of Regents.
2. R.H. “Red” Pruett, a former mayor and councilman in Baytown, held another important position in public service. What was it?
3. A former state representative served one term on the Lee College Board Regents. Name, please.
4. Who was in charge of the police department and fire department when the Tri-Cities became one city, Baytown?
5. Who was Bob Forche?
6. What was Eileen Hall’s assignment at City Hall before she became the city clerk?
7. Who was J.B. LeFevre?
8. What was a major accomplishment of Dr. Lee Liggett when he served as mayor?
9. Name a former mayor who later served as a school trustee.
10. A former city councilman later served on the Lee College Board of Regents. Name, please.
Answers are:
1.Velma Ansley was the first woman to serve on the Baytown City Council, 1960-64. The first woman on the Goose Creek School Board was Edna Gray, 1951-57. When the Lee College Board of Regents organized in 1966 after the college split from the public school system, Alma Haddick became the first woman on the college board. She served five terms, the last one ending in 1972 and was the board secretary during each term. Alma’s day job was working at Exxon where she was a longtime – you guessed it – secretary.
2. Best known in his hometown as a councilman and mayor, R.H. “Red” Pruett was better known state-wide as a Houston Port Commissioner. In that role he helped plan the port facility, Barbours Cut, in the Morgan’s Point area. Always an advocate for preserving history, Red opposed the relocation of the historic Morgan’s Point cemetery – and won! In Baytown he won several battles to preserve the old oak tree on Texas Avenue, which originally was part of the Pruett homestead. His service on the Baytown City Council, 1949-61, included eight years as mayor. His son, Rolland Pruett, was a councilman, 1986-97. Father and son contributed a total of 23 years to city council service.
3. Democrat Joe Allen, a state representative until defeated by Republican Ed Emmett, served on the LC Board of Regents from 1980 to ’82.
4. H.E. McKee was police chief and Art Lintelman, fire chief, when Goose Creek, Pelly and Baytown were consolidated in the late 1940s.
5. Bob Forche led the police department in the early 1960s. First, he was popular, but he became unpopular when he shut down bingo games at the Bayshore Rod, Reel and Gun Club. By the time he resigned, he was known as “Bingo Bob.”
6. Eileen Hall was City Attorney Neel Richardson’s secretary before she succeeded Edna Oliver as city clerk Before he was city attorney, Neel was the Baytown Municipal Court judge, and after he was city attorney he spent 25 years as judge of the Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 8.
7. J.B. LeFevre first worked as finance director for the city, then was city manager and finally – at his request -- was back to being finance director.
8. Dr. Lee Liggett’s proudest achievement as mayor in 1963-65 was the creation of the Baytown Human Relations Council, formed to improve racial relations.
9.Tom Gentry served three terms on the Baytown City Council, 1972-78, including the last two terms as mayor. In 1981 he was elected to the school board and held that office eight years.
10. Former City Councilman Leonard Stasney (1969-72) was elected to the Lee College Board of Regents in 1974 and remained in office until 1986. He was board chairman in 1982-84. Leonard’s wife Marcia served on the Goose Creek School Board,1976-81. Mr. and Mrs. Stasney gave a combination of 22 years to their community – city, college and schools.
Wanda Orton is a retired managing editor of The Sun. She can be reached at viewpoints@baytownsun.com, Attention: Wanda Orton.
