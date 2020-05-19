Dr. John L. Bryan lived on the west bank of Goose Creek stream. His property stretched from the bay north to today’s W. Main Street and west to Maryland Street. Bryan had seven children and his oldest son Woodson, who was his partner in the dentistry business, also acted as private teacher to his younger children. In a boating accident in 1863, Woodson drowned trying to rescue one of his brothers. Rev. C.C. Preston, who had previously run successful schools in Mississippi and Louisiana, was hired to move to Baytown and take over as teacher. It seems that Preston had greater ambitions because in January 1864 he opened Baytown High School on the west bank of Goose Creek as a boarding school. And besides Bryan’s children he also taught all the children in the neighborhood at the Harmony Grove school house which Bryan had built at the southern end of today’s W.C. Britton Park. Later that year Preston bought 95 acres from Bryan and in 1867 bought 110 more acres of the Bryan property. The home purchased the remaining 114 acres of the Bryan property in 1870 except for a twenty-five acre tract at W.C. Britton Park which the Bryan family kept. Preston’s high school ran for three years but during the depression following the Civil War he felt a higher calling.
The 1850 and 1860 Louisiana censuses show several children living in the Preston household with different surnames. Some could have been his wife’s children from a previous marriage, but some had different names altogether and were probably orphans. The Civil War had created a great number of orphans and the depression which followed affected other children whose family was too impoverished to care for them. Preston was having difficulty keeping the boarding school open so he petitioned the Texas Legislature to incorporate it as a home to serve the needs of children who had been orphaned as a result of the war. The petition was unanimously approved on September 21, 1866 and three days later the school was formally incorporated as the “Orphan’s Home at Bayland, in the County of Harris”
The first Board of Trustees met on January 15, 1867 at the office of Dr. Bryan in Houston. The board members were Ashbel Smith, John L. Bryan, M.S. Munson, J.T. Brady and Henry G. Gillette. Gillette was elected Superintendent with an annual salary of $1800. Rev C.C. Preston, Rev E.A. Stocking, and John C. Kern were appointed agents to solicit funds for operation of the home. C.F. Munson was elected the first President of the Board and Henry F. Gillette was the first Superintendent. In December 1870 Munson resigned and Ashbel Smith was elected President of the board, a position he held for the rest of his life. He also provided medical services for the orphans. Dr. Bryan remained on the board until his death in 1867 after which the Harmony Grove school house was moved onto the home’s property and used as a girl’s dorm and class room.
The problem of funding was apparent from the beginning. The war had devastated the economy and funding was requested from all over the country. Benefactors contributed what they could. An 1867 letter from Munson to the Galveston Daily News said “The Orphan Home is destitute of provisions, and have nothing but what is furnished by the neighbors who have themselves but very limited means.” Later that year Rev. Preston travelled to Louisville, Kentucky on a fund raising attempt and died there. In December Henry Gillette wrote that Preston’s fundraising trip was a failure and not one dollar was donated. Three-quarters of the children had neither stockings nor shoes and if assistance was not forthcoming they would have to be turned out into the cold to shift for themselves. John Kern wrote a letter to the Galveston Daily News in 1867 acknowledging the donation of twenty dollars from Mrs. E.O. Lynch. He wrote “These donations, whether in money, clothing or provisions are much needed and will be thankfully received and duly acknowledged.” And they were. The minutes of the board show all donations regardless of value. Gifts such as a cart or 5 stacks of hay or a shirt were commonplace. In 1869, Wm Hendley, a Galveston merchant, donated a league of land. By the 1870s, fundraising efforts as well as improvement in the economy resulted in increased donations. Monetary donations were meticulously recorded. They show amounts ranging from one dollar to over 250 dollars, with most around five. Others donated services rather than cash. Many charity events were scheduled to support the orphanage. The Galveston Theater put on productions with proceeds going to the home. In 1870 Professor Westmoreland gave “the most elaborate and scientific exhibition with the Oxy Hydrogen Stereopticon ever given in the state” and donated the entire proceeds to the home. He became an agent for the home and gave the presentation throughout the state always donating the proceeds to Bayland and when he died he gave his projector to the home. In 1873, the Galveston Mardi Gras celebration was turned into a Bayland benefit and even horse races were held to help fund the home. In 1874 the “Cotton Boys” in Galveston put on a picnic complete with target shooting, ten pin rolling, dancing and other “healthful recreation”. They hired two bands but the most popular activity was the “Cotton Boys refreshment saloon”. The entire proceeds above expenses were donated to the home.
1873 brought some financial relief when the Texas Legislature established funding and allowed proceeds from the sale of school lands for the home. Money would continue to be an issue in the years to come because the lands did not sell as well as expected, but at least the question of survival of Bayland had been answered.
Next week, The children and staff
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
