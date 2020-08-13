I am a retired GCCISD school teacher and longtime Baytonian. I would like to strongly encourage anyone who lives in District 5 to vote for Jacob Powell for Baytown City Council. I have known Jacob since 2008. While still a college student Auburn University, he came to Baytown to do an internship with ExxonMobil. He immediately started attending First Baptist Church Baytown and quickly became an integral part of our church family. ExxonMobil hired Jacob full time in 2011 after his graduation from Auburn. He currently works for Covestro as a Power Distribution Engineer and is an executive member of their Outreach Council. I have proudly watched Jacob grow from a fine college student into the fine Christian man he is today. He is an upstanding member of this community, an outstanding husband, and an exceptional father to three children. He and his wife Bekah are also licensed foster parents. The Powells have become extended members of my own family, and it is with every confidence that I recommend Jacob Powell for the District 5 position on Baytown City Council. Judi Mitchell
