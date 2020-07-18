I think if you change the name of Robert E. Lee High School it would be a travesty. If you do it, then why not change Carver and De Zavala also. I graduated in 1965. Most all of my Baytown friends’ parents went to Lee. This is a race agenda pure and simple. Just don’t do it. It’s part of history. The next thing you will do is change the name of the mascot.
Charlie Frazier (REL Class of 1965)
