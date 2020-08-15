I support the renaming of Baytown’s Robert E. Lee High School to another name. I support the name of an individual in our history that stood for the freedom of peoples in Texas and the United States.
General Robert E. Lee stood for and risked his life for the continuation of the institution of slavery in Texas and the United States. Slavery, where black individual were owned by white individuals as slaves. Slavery, where individuals were beaten, mutilated, and murdered for not wanting to be slaves. Slavery, where individual families were destroyed at auctions, where husbands and fathers suffered the molestation of wives and daughters by white men with no recourse. Slavery, where blacks individuals were barred from reading, writing, math, and science, and punished if they were discovered attempting to become educated. High Schools are educational institutions for everyone.
