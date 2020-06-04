Here is an update on the ongoing saga of voting by mail in Texas. Multiple state and federal courts are weighing in on the issue, and there is no resolution yet.
Initially, a state district judge in Austin ruled that all voters in the state could request an absentee ballot if they feared infection by the virus. Several county clerks indicated they would process absentee ballots for any voter claiming a disability.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton intervened and appealed the decision to the Texas Supreme Court.
The state Supreme Court appeared to take Paxton’s side. In their opinion, six of the nine judges ruled that the virus does not constitute a disability under state election law.
However, the Court also ruled that county clerks are not required to investigate or verify any claim of voter disability.
Huh?
So you can’t claim the virus as a disability, but if you do, no one will know, and you will still get your mail-in ballot.
If you peruse the absentee ballot request form, it allows you to check the disability box, and it does not require any explanation of your disability.
Since the county clerk is under no obligation to verify your claim, the clerk could easily assume that you are a disabled veteran under age 65, or a physically handicapped person under age 65, or any other disability.
The law is on Paxton’s side, but the practical effect of the ruling is on the side of the county clerk. The Texas Supreme Court really issued no decision at all.
They are probably assuming that the issue will be settled in the federal courts anyway, so why stick their necks out? In fact, there is an identical case in the federal court system.
A federal district judge in Texas ordered unlimited access to absentee ballots. His reasoning was simple. Under the U.S. Constitution, state election law cannot interfere with the right to vote in a federal election.
That decision was quickly appealed to the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, who issued a stay or delay on the case. They did not overturn the ruling. They just delayed its implementation until they could conduct a formal hearing.
Federal courts of appeal are a bit of a crapshoot. The 5th circuit has dozens of judges, and a panel of three will be randomly assigned to hear the case.
If the panel consists of at least two Democratic appointees, expect a ruling to expand absentee voting. If the panel consists of at least two Republican appointees, expect a ruling that restricts voting by mail.
Then it will be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Governor Abbott is trying to find a middle ground. He has ordered the expansion of early voting days. Normally, voters can vote up to two weeks prior to election day, so he might add another week or two to alleviate fears of infection.
He hopes that spreading the process over several weeks will make it safer to vote in a low volume environment.
Stay tuned. This soap opera will run for a while.
Dr. Steve Showalter is a government professor at Lee College in Baytown.
