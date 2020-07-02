Rick Crotts’ letter headline is at least half right as Obama has been the worst president in the history of America. Nobody knows the full extent of this man’s devious actions. History will prove me right.
Rick Crotts calls Trump and supporters as being “white privileged and President Trump as championing “whiteness.” Have you ever heard anything more ridiculous from a man that belongs to a political party that endorses BLM, Antifa, Occupy Wall Street, Code Pink and Seattle CHOP district. These groups are responsible for riots, looting, recent murdering of police, killing and raping in the “CHOP” declared district in Seattle and destroyers of historical artifacts.
