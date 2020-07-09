Law and order is the historical battle cry of the oppressor. It is the imperative of the well off and politically connected. It is the maintenance tool of those who control and prosper in the status quo. Those words do not impress, inspire, or restrain those who suffer the violence of law and order agencies.
If law and order had prevailed in the run up to 1776, there would be no nation called America. This nation arose out of lawlessness, disorder, and extreme violence. In the truest sense the American Revolutionary War was a civil war, pitting disorderly radicals against their law and order neighbors (so called Tories) and creating violent disunity among the colonists themselves. This was in addition to the violent conflict with the British army, the law enforcement agents of that time.
