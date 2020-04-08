Brickmaking on Cedar Bayou stopped between 1915 and 1917 for several reasons. Modern manufacturing techniques outstripped the older methods used by brick yards here, brick making wages couldn’t keep up with oil drilling wages in the newly discovered Goose Creek oil field, and better bricks were being imported from other locations. Another reason was that building construction methods were beginning to change around the turn of the century with more high rise commercial buildings using steel. Even brick residences began using wood framing with only a brick veneer exterior. By the time the Goose Creek, Pelly, and Baytown business districts were built in the early 1920s there were no local brick makers in operation to provide for these masonry structures. Brick for those buildings came in from yards in Ferris, Groesbeck, and Mexia, just south of Dallas. Anson Jones Elementary and Horace Mann schools were built in 1923 with brick from Ferris.
There was resurgence of brickmaking on Cedar Bayou in 1927 when the Texas Brick and Tile Company began making bricks at the old Mike Casey brickyard where today’s wastewater treatment plant is situated on Ferry Road. Superintendent L. R. Brooks claimed to have “the hardest brick in the territory” when he was making improvements to the plant in November of that year. They transported their brick by barge and were the first in the area to stamp their trademark, TEXAS BRICK, into their bricks. They had a daily capacity of 50,000 bricks with three oil-fired kilns and just before the company sold out they changed their stamp to GOOSE CREEK BRICK. I have never seen one of these bricks. In 1928, the Bridgeport Brick Company bought the plant and operated it for two years. Their bricks were stamped BRIDGEPORT CEDAR BAYOU and they had plans to increase production to 200,000 bricks per day after Cedar Bayou was dredged to a depth of ten feet but went bankrupt first. The plant reopened in 1933 as Lighthouse Brick Company under W.H. Lighthouse and L.D. Oliver. Their bricks were the first in the area to have a frog, or recessed frame, where the name, LIGHTHOUSE, was molded. The frog was made as an insert and attached to the bottom of the mold. Besides providing a place for the name, the frog forced the clay into the corners of the mold creating better and lighter bricks. The yard closed after only a few years but John Kilgore reopened the plant in 1939 with an initial daily capacity of 24,000 bricks. He named his business Cedar Bayou Brick Company and molded CEDAR BAYOU into his bricks. You’ll find his bricks all over Baytown. You may even have some yourself and the sign at the Baytown Historical Museum on DeFee Street is made from these bricks. As well as supplying the local market, he shipped brick to Beaumont, Galveston and Houston. By 1955 bricks made in Mexico were becoming popular because they came in all colors. This trend rang the death knell for brickmaking here when Cedar Bayou Brick Company changed their name to Cedar Bayou Brick and Tile Co, selling brick in a wide variety of colors and dimensions. The yard held on for a while, Making tile and selling imported brick, but brick making
on Cedar Bayou ended when it stopped making brick in 1958.
After the last brick yard on Cedar Bayou closed, J.B. Cordell and his son Pancho opened the Aztec Brick Company in 1959. He had bought property on the newly constructed Interstate 10 in Chambers County where Gene’s Power Sports is located today. The Cordell family had been in the brickmaking industry on the east side of Houston at Green’s Bayou since 1927. J.B. had bought some of his equipment from John Kilgore and had four kilns with a capacity of 40,000 bricks per day which were stamped AZTEC. The lakes north of the highway were made by dredging mud for the bricks. J.B. sold some property on the east side of his plant to the Andy Cordell Brick Co in 1962 and Andy’s son built a plant there in 1969. The Aztec property was sold in 1967 but continued in operation until 1970. Andy died in 1968 but his brickyard continued in operation using a “beehive” kiln which looked like a flying saucer. The plant closed in 1995 and the kiln was removed in 2012, but the drying shed is still standing behind the RV dealer on Interstate 10.
From the late 1860s to 1915, about ten million bricks a year were shipped out of Cedar Bayou, and another half million a year from 1927 to 1957. Over the years that’s over half a BILLION bricks, or about a million cubic yards of clay. Or put another way, if you took all the Cedar Bayou bricks ever made and stacked them to cover a football field it would be as tall as the San Jacinto monument.
Baytown resident Chuck Chandler is retired from the Exxon Refinery and serves as Vice President of Baytown Historical Preservation Association. Contact him at chuck.chandler@baytownhistory.org
