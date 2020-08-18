There seems to be a lot of disagreement about the Robert E. Lee name on a school building, and whether anything should be done about the name. It was named before the Tri-Cities merged and were incorporated. (A psychiatrist can change the name of a building ... but only if the building really wants to change. Like a light bulb.)
The name is tiled into the facade of the building that would have to be ripped-off. And the building has some monument status that further restricts renaming. The building is a monument to a Civil War general, so what to do with about this building? Leave the name on the building - the monument - alone. Change the name of the school to Old Goose Creek High School. The mascot stays the same: Ganders. The school song readily adapts: “.....the banners of Old G C.”
