There is no greater injustice than what is being purposed to change the name of our Baytown high school. Robert E Lee High School carries the name of the confederate General but in reality it carries so much more. It carries integrity, bravery, pride. Those are the things that were taught through the years at Robert E Lee. We were taught to be a family that supported each other no matter what our race, religion or creed was. We are Ganders, we are strong, and we are bonded together.
Each generation that has passed through the hallways has taken with them, when they graduate, that feeling and exuberance of Always being a Gander and of having graduated from a great school filled with history. Robert E Lee High School is not just a name that represents a war, it is a piece of every person who has had the privilege and honor of attending there. Each of us who have graduated from there walked through this life with pride from having come from one of the greatest schools around.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.