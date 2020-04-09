Thank you, Mayor Brandon Capitillo for sharing information on the virus in a quickand timely manor -- the way to keep rumors at bay.
Your job at this time must carry extra stress. Gary and I wish you the best as do many others.
Saundra Smith
Baytown
