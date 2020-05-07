Does anyone remember the Democratic women senators and congressional women who told us we need to believe Christine Blasey-Ford when she accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault even though she couldn’t remember when, where or who was there? These women demanded an investigation and we were told we need to believe when these women come forward. Fast forward to Tara Reade accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault with complaints filed to various agencies with explicit details when, where and what happened and eventually was fired. And now where are women lawmakers K. Harris, A. Klobuchar, K. Gillibrand, M. Hirono, E. Warren, D. Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi? These women have a big decision to make every day when they put on their makeup as to which face to apply it to.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Tuned In TV
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Pinehurst man arrested on child porn charge
- Unintended consequences of COVID-19
- New GC junior school to be named after Edward Franklin “E.F.” Green
- Harris Co. Public Health: 23 COVID-19 cases in Baytown
- VP: Showbiz to reopen Baytown theater May 18
- BFD in viral fight
- Margarita Garza Rodriguez
- Barbers Hill $277.5 million bond passes by wide margin; Mont Belvieu mayor re-elected
- Armando Garcia Rodriguez
- Marvin Ray Adams
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- A big hunk of baloney (14)
- Mail-in voting ripe for voter fraud (12)
- Fact check election officials (12)
- Anybody with me? (12)
- Time to recall judge (6)
- Mail-in ballots could save lives (5)
- An honest election (5)
- Crash course in county judge civics (4)
- Harris County mandates masks in public (3)
- Please obey stay-at-home orders (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.