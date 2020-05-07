Does anyone remember the Democratic women senators and congressional women who told us we need to believe Christine Blasey-Ford when she accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault even though she couldn’t remember when, where or who was there? These women demanded an investigation and we were told we need to believe when these women come forward. Fast forward to Tara Reade accusing Joe Biden of sexual assault with complaints filed to various agencies with explicit details when, where and what happened and eventually was fired. And now where are women lawmakers K. Harris, A. Klobuchar, K. Gillibrand, M. Hirono, E. Warren, D. Feinstein and Nancy Pelosi? These women have a big decision to make every day when they put on their makeup as to which face to apply it to.             

