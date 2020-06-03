Timothy Wayne Coyle, 50 years of age, received his wings to be with our beloved lord on, April 22, 2020 at 4:41 p.m. at his home in Highlands, Texas. He passed away in the presents of his 12 year old son and wife. He lost to a long battle of heart deterioration.
Tim (Tiny) Coyle was born on December 7, 1969 in Greenville, Texas to Jannas Rouse Sullivan of Baytown, Texas and Morris Stanley Coyle, of Ozark, Arkansas.
He was survived by his loving wife of 22 years Tiffany Kellogg Coyle; his daughter;21, Ashton Elise Coyle and son ;12, Christopher Adam Coyle. Tim had a sister Consuela Coyle Muirhead and brother Kevin Coyle.
Tim loved his family and fishing. The mention of fishing, and he was there. He had acquired many special friends and had several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt and uncles. Time and location of memorial is yet to be determined and announced as soon as possible.
Commented