David Earl Battise passed away. Services will be held in David Sr. honor on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Word of Faith Christian Center, 9556 Garth Road, Baytown, Texas 77521. Viewing will be at 10 a.m. followed by services at 11 a.m. Services entrusted to Frazier Funeral Home, 7623 Harrison Street, Baytown, Texas www.frazierfuneralbaytown.com (281) 426-5579
David Earl Battise was born on June 7, 1946 to the late David John and Ida Mae Battise of Hitchcock, Texas. As a child he spent much time in West Columbia, with his grandfather, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He later moved to LaPorte, Texas. David later joined the Army in 1968 during the Viet Nam Era. After his time in the Army, he returned to LaPorte and worked for Exxon Pipeline.
