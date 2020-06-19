Mark Howard Stanley passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. A memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday June 27, 2020 with visitation to be held two hours prior to the service at Sterling White Funeral Home and Cemetery located at 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Mark Howard Stanley, 65 of Crosby Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on June 9, 2020. Mark was born on March 12, 1955 in Independence, Louisiana to Garnet Monceret Alsbrooks and Jerry Stanley. Although originally from Louisiana, he moved to Texas in 1979 for work. He lived in Baytown, Texas for 30+ years before moving to Crosby to be closer to his grandson. He married the love of his life, Lisa Stanley on May 19, 1979 and remained married to her until his death.
One of seven kids, Mark grew up with a strong sense of strength, loyalty and love of family. Nothing in life meant more to him than his family. When diagnosed with pancreatic cancer two days after Christmas, his first thoughts were how this news would affect his family. Instead of grieving over his diagnosis, he immediately began to work on ensuring his family was taken care of after he was gone. This is just one of many examples of how much he cared and would do anything for those he loved. He was an amazing grandfather, father, husband, brother and friend who will be sorely missed by those that cared for him.
Mark was a lifelong electrician who was employed by many different electrical companies. When he began working for Tri City Supply in Baytown, he knew he had found his dream job. He was employed with Tri City Supply for nearly 25 years eventually rising to the position of Vice President of the company.
His hobbies included golfing, bowling, fishing, photography and spending time with his family. For a time, he also enjoyed playing video games, and working on his various computers.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Dale wife Linda, Denny wife Sherri, and Timothy.
He is survived by his loving wife Lisa Stanley, his daughter, Garnet Pierce husband Shane, his son Christopher Stanley wife Melanie, his daughter AnnElisa Stanley, his son Nick Stanley and his grandson Nicholas Stanley, his brother John Brent Stanley wife Cathy, his brother Jerry Stanley wife Melisa, his sister Brenda Mikel husband Charles, his sister in law Annette Pontiff Stanley-Lockhart, and many nieces and nephews.
