Grantson Wade Winn moved on up a little higher on May 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew, Sr. and two brothers Leo and Andrew, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Houston Food Bank. Donations may be made by mail or online at https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/
Early in life, Grantson united with Mt. Rose Missionary Baptist Church where he was baptized under Rev. E. H. Domonique. He was a fun loving, outgoing young person who was fully involved in his church’s youth ministry. Grantson was loved by many and made friends and acquaintances wherever he went.
He attended Carver Elementary, Horace Mann Middle School, and Robert E. Lee High School where he was active in band. Upon graduating, Grantson chose truck driving as his career. He traveled all over the country and with his upbeat personality never seemed to meet “strangers”.
He had a sweet, loving and giving attitude that endeared him to family and friends. He loved his family and continuously had their well-being on his mind. He will be missed.
He leaves to morn his son, mother, sister, four brothers, and a host of family and friends.
At Grantson’s request, he will be cremated and no service will be held. His ashes will be scattered in a private family ceremony later.
