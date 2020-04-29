Jorge Rodriguez, was called to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 19th, 2020. He was born on March 4th, 1976 to Jesus and Cristina Rodirguez. He was a resident of Baytown, Texas for 44 years.
Jorge was a fisherman at heart who loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. There’s no doubt that he will be greatly missed.
“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” Psalm 34:18
Jorge is preceded in death by his mother, Cristina Rodriguez.
He is survived by his sons; Rejeanal Rodriguez Sr. and wife Daniela Salas and Horacio Rodriguez; grandchildren, Rejeanal Rodriguez Jr., Krystal Rodriguez, Elli Rodriguez, and Maleah Rodriguez; father, Jesus Rodriguez; sister and husband, Leticia and Daniel Ybarra; brothers and their wives, Dagoberto and Anjelica Rodriguez, Jesús Antonio and Teresa Rodriguez, José Pedro and Deisy Rodriguez, and Juan Ricardo and Mimi Rodriguez. He is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews.
The Rodriguez family will receive family and friends on Monday, May 4th, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Navarre Funeral Home located at 2444 Rollingbrook Dr., Baytown, TX 77521.
The graveside service will be held at Earthman Memory Garden’s Cemetery located at 8624 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 on Tuesday, May 5th, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Commented