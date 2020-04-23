On Tuesday, April 21st at noon, Paul H. Hall passed away at the age of 88. While his health was unaffected by the coronavirus, his family’s inability to be with him at the end of his life brings sadness. Despite not being able to celebrate with his large loving community, we all remember a life well lived.
Paul was born at home in 1931, in Port Arthur, TX. He graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1950 and went on to attend Lamar University and University of Houston. He joined the Air Force National Guard in October of 1951 and served for two years. He married the love of his life and devoted mother of his four children, Betty Crouch, on August 22nd, 1953. Paul worked as a 3rd generation electrician at Gulf Oil for 42 years, where he was an electrical supervisor at Gulf Cedar Bayou. He and Betty moved to Baytown Texas in 1962, where they became pillars of the community.
Paul, an Eagle scout himself, was the Head Scoutmaster for Sam Houston Council East. He volunteered with Texas Baptist builders and is a former member of the Goose Creek school board—where he handed his youngest her diploma. He was a devoted member at Second Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, and ran audio for the services. When he moved to First Baptist New Braunfels, Paul joined the Sunshine Singer’s Senior choir and puppet ministry. After the death of his wife, Betty, he re-married to Dorthea Lyons, who preceded him in death after 14 years. His hobbies included supporting High school football, building radio-controlled model airplanes, maintaining an extensive knowledge of WW2 history, tinkering with computers, and reading.
He will be remembered for his riveting stories, warm sense of humor, and enduring faith in Christ. He was an unshakable man of God who passed his faith on through generations. He was preceded in death by his loving devoted wife of 42 years, Betty, siblings-in-law Jimmy Meuth and Elaine Portie, and daughter-in-law Lisa. He is survived by his four children, Jack (Jana), Mark (Nancy), Reed (Denise), and Lynda (Kit) Haltom, and by his sister Dinah Meuth. His stories will be passed on by his grandchildren, Jared (Maegan), Jordan; Whitney (Caleb) Wiley, Hunter, Garrett; Jake (Amber) and children Aiden and Raeleigh, Kyle (Shelbie); Stephen (Ali), Matthew, Joel, and Catherine Haltom; and by his great-granddaughter Aliza, whom he welcomed into the world this October.
The family will be celebrating his life with a visitation parade Friday, April 24th at 5 pm at Second Baytown Church, 6227 N. Main St. Baytown, TX. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Special Needs Ministry at Second Baptist Church, which affords families of children with special needs a protected environment to participate in church activities. Please forward contributions to the address above.
