Tony C. Riggan passed away on April 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to express special thanks to their Encompass Hospice team, Cynthia, Glenda, Bruce and Dr. Vu-Wallace for their loving care and support. Tony’s ashes will be buried at Mount Zion, near Leola, Arkansas at a date to be announced after the coronavirus has abated. Share condolences online at www.PutnamCares.com. Arrangements entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008.
Tony C. Riggan, 83, of Spicewood, Texas, passed away on April 5, 2020, at his home in the loving care of family. He was born on October 12, 1936 in Leola, Arkansas to Carl Riggan and Odettie Orr Riggan.
He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas at Monticello, and a Master’s degree in Contract Management from the University of Houston. His career was spent working enthusiastically for the space program with NASA and subsequently with various aerospace contractors including Ford Aerospace, Rockwell and finishing his career with Lockheed, Inc.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Rhoda Mendez Riggan. Tony is also survived by three children and their spouses: Jill and her husband Jeff Frank, Terence Riggan and his wife Darla, and Grace and her husband Henri Baudou, as well as four grandchildren, Ali and Peter Frank and Ariel and Tristan Riggan; three brothers, Randy Riggan, Tommy Riggan and wife Bonnie, and Ray Riggan and wife Rene.
Tony was predeceased by his parents and his daughter Janet.
Tony raised his family in La Porte, Texas, but always kept very close ties to his home place in Arkansas. He loved the land, trees, animals, and his passion was camping and hunting.
When he retired, he and Rhoda moved to Spicewood, Texas, where they built their home and passed many wonderful years traveling and receiving their children and grandchildren.
They found a loving church home at Spicewood Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to a charity of your choice. The family wishes to express special thanks to their Encompass Hospice team, Cynthia, Glenda, Bruce and Dr. Vu-Wallace for their loving care and support.
Tony’s ashes will be buried at Mount Zion, near Leola, Arkansas at a date to be announced after the coronavirus has abated.
Share condolences online at www.PutnamCares.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. (325) 388-0008.
Commented