The memorial service for Bill Dusenbury will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Bayou Grace United Methodist Church, 3700 N Hwy 146. To honor Bill, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
