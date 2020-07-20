Robert C. (Pete) Peterson passed away July 2, 2020. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with funeral services following at 10 a.m. at Sterling White Funeral Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sterling White Funeral Home, 11011 Crosby-Lynchburg Rd., Highlands, Texas 77562.
Robert C. (Pete) Peterson, 92, passed away July 2, 2020. Pete was born in Minnesota and moved to the Houston area when he was young. He worked in the petrochemical industry for 30 plus years and lived in the Crosby/Highlands/ Baytown area.
