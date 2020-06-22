Robert Douglas (Bob) McLendon passed away June 17, 2020. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Robert Douglas (Bob) McLendon, 93, was born June 9, 1927 in Genoa Texas. He passed away June 17, 2020 in Baytown.
Robert (Bob) was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years Edith Marie McLendon, parents William D and Ethel McLendon, siblings William D and wife Dorothy, Richard and wife Liz.
Robert is survived by sons, Duane McLendon and wife Judy, Mike McLendon and wife Renee, and Steve McLendon and wife Terri; grandchildren, Kelley Maze and husband Robert, Patrick McLendon and wife Julie, Shannon Edge and husband Theo, Sacha Conner and husband Douglas, Rex McLendon and wife Megan, Krystal McLendon, Stephen Dugat and wife Ashley, Jeffery Roeder, Jennifer Strother and husband Nick; and 17 great-grandchildren.
